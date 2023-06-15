Tunisia not guardian of Europe's borders in preventing illegal immigrants: Prez

Tunis, June 15 Tunisian President Kais Saied said Tunisia will not be a guardian of Europe's borders in preventing the flow of illegal immigrants as the country will only guard its own borders, according to a statement released by the presidency.

"There are criminal networks that traffic in human beings in the countries of origin or in countries of destination in Europe," Saied said on Wednesday during a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"Security solutions alone are not enough to eliminate the scourge," he added, calling for a new collective approach mainly by eliminating the root causes.

The Tunisian President reiterated that an international meeting must be held with the participation of all countries concerned with the issue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saied and Michel also discussed a number of other issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation and Tunisia's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

