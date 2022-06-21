Tunisian Prez receives draft of new constitution

Tunis, June 21 Tunisian President Kais Saied has received the draft of a new constitution.

The draft was submitted on Monday by Sadok Belaid, head and coordinator of the High National Advisory Committee for the New Republic, Xinhua news agency.

After validation by the President, it will be published in the Official Journal of the Tunisian Republic.

Saied declared in December last year that a constitutional referendum will be held in 2022 for a "new republic", and later set the voting date for July 25, the country's Republic Day.

