Two women in UP fight for justice against one family

Lucknow, Dec 26 Two women bound by destiny and the alleged victims of the same family on Sunday came together asking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice.

Nidhi Shukla, whose poet sister Madhumita was shot dead at the behest of former minister Amar Mani Tripathi and his wife Madhu Mani Tripathi in May 2003, said even though the couple were given life sentence which was upheld by the Supreme Court, justice eludes her.

"Amar Mani Tripathi and his wife were transferred to Gorakhpur jail and since the past 10 years they are staying in BRD Medical College on grounds of ill-health. They hold 'durbar' every day and move about freely. I have repeatedly informed the government about this and even given proof, but no action has been taken," she told reporters on Sunday.

Nidhi said the Chief Minister talks of improving law and order but in his own native district, a criminal is enjoying all concessions.

Seema Singh, whose daughter Sara Singh was married to Aman Mani Tripathi, son of jailed former minister Amar Mani Tripathi, died in a road accident in 2015 and her family claimed that she was killed before the accident was 'staged'.

The case was later handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation that charged Aman Mani Tripathi with the murder of his wife in 2017. He was arrested but later granted bail.

Aman Mani has now remarried and is an independent MLA for Nautanwa Assembly seat.

"For all practical purposes, Amar Mani has 'managed' the case and I have no hope left for any justice. He has been saying in interviews that Yogi Adityanath is his mentor and patron. How can I expect any justice in such circumstances," said Seema Singh.

The two women made a fervent appeal to Yogi Adityanath to take action against the father-son duo and ensure justice for them.

"We have heard that the Tripathis are planning to join the BJP and if they do so, we will take out a 'Nyay Rath' across Uttar Pradesh. I have spent 17 years fighting for justice for my sister and Seema Singh has bene doing the same for the past five years. The Tripathi family has enjoyed the patronage of BSP, SP and now BJP governments and in such circumstances, can anyone even hope of justice," said Nidhi.

Nidhi, incidentally, has sought a ticket from the Congress to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

"The Congress slogan is 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' and I thought that if I get a ticket, I will also get some political patronage for my battles," she added.

