Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, dares it to put him in jail

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday targeted the BJP-led government over the role of probe agencies in the state including the Enforcement Directorate's action in a case linked to his relatives and dared it to put him behind the bars.

He also referred to Mahabharta, saying while he is no Krishna, "can yout (BJP) say you are not Kans".

"The way you have attacked my family and (want to) put me in jail...What is the use of exposing all these things? Court sees proof and decides...Put me in jail, I am not Krishna but can you say that you are not Kans?" he said in the state assembly.

His remarks came days after the ED attached properties of nearly Rs 6.45 crore during raids at his brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar's premises.

Talking of state Minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, the Chief Minister said if the NCP leader was in the wrong, what were the agencies doing for so long.

"If Nawab Malik had a connection with Dawood Ibrahim for years, what were central agencies doing for so many years?" Thackeray asked.

"Where is Dawood? Does anyone know where is he? You fought last elections in the name of Ram Mandir. Now, are you going to ask for votes in the name of Dawood? Did Obama ask for votes in the name of Laden? If you have guts then kill Dawood, will you?"

He also targeted the BJP for demanding Malik's resignation.

"You ask for the resignation of Nawab Malik. Tell me first, why did you support Mehbooba Mufti who had sympathy for Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani?" he asked.

Slamming Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said, "The matter is in court. I think Fadnavis must be recruited by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as he gave all the documents to them, just like he said somewhere."

A Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4.

Malik was arrested on February 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

