UDF's Uma Thomas wins Thrikkakara assembly bypoll

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Uma Thomas won the Thrikkakara Assembly bypolls in Kerala by a margin of over 25,016 votes.

After the results of the poll were declared, Thomas dedicated her victory to her husband and late MLA PT Thomas.

"This is a historic victory. I am dedicating this victory to PT Thomas (her husband and late MLA). Thank you Thrikkakara. I am with the people of Thrikkakara. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan fought against us. But the people of Thrikkakara selected what they want," she said.

Thomas further added that she would be with the people of her constituency with 100 per cent sincerity.

"I am thanking all workers of UDF. The victory shows that we need development in favour of the people. I will be with people with 100 per cent of sincerity. This is the reply to this government," she said.

She secured 72,770 votes against CPIM led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Jo Joseph who grabbed only 47,754 votes. Apart from Uma and LDF's Joseph, BJP's State Vice President AN Radhakrishnan was also in the fray by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

On the day of voting, May 31, Thomas said that her late husband, PT's soul is with her.

"I am confident that the people of Thrikkakara will accept me in their minds. Even nature also blessed me. There is no rain yet," she had.

"I will work the way PT Thomas worked. I will complete the things that he could not complete. I want to enlighten the people of Kerala to give a verdict against the SilverLine project of the state govt. I hope the people of Thrikkakara will vote for me," she said.

Notably, three alliances, the ruling CPIM led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are the main political alliances in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

