Uganda registers 16.9% increase in road accidents in 2022: Report

Kampala, Feb 23 Uganda registered a 16.9 per cent increase in road accidents in 2022, a new police report said here.

According to the Annual Crime Report 2022, the country registered 20,394 cases of road accidents in 2022 compared to 17,443 registered the previous year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Out of every 100 crashes, 22 people died while 61 per cent of all accidents were as a result of reckless driving, the police said on Wednesday.

To curb the accidents, the police said they had resorted to enforcement of traffic laws and regulations through targeted operations, targeting motorcycle taxis and other risk factors such as speeding and drunk driving.

