UK Foreign Secretary on diplomatic visit to Washington

Washington D.C, March 9 British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will hold talks in the US on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as members of the Congress.

"The UK, the US and our allies have shown remarkable strength and unity in supporting Ukraine and imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We need to maintain that unity and do more to ensure Pussian President Vladimir Putin fails in Ukraine," she said in a statement ahead of her trip as reported by the BBC.

"The Ukraine crisis is a wake-up call for free democracies."

The topic of her discussions will "be what more the UK and the US can do to support Ukraine on security, intelligence and humanitarian issues," her office said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor