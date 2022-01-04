U'khand Assembly polls: Congress to release candidate list after EC's announcement of polling dates

The Congress party will release the list of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls following the Election Commission's notification of polling dates.

A meeting of the Uttarakhand Congress Screening Committee was held on Monday in the national capital, in which the discussion on candidature for all 70 seats was done.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said, "Once the Election Commission announces the poll dates, the party will issue the list of candidates. The preparations of the Congress party have been completed and there is a consensus regarding the candidature on most of the seats."

Asked about whether the party will give tickets to family members of politicians, Godiyal said, "It depends on the public acceptance of the applying candidates. People who did some work for society can be considered. Rahul Gandhi has to take the final call on some applicants for tickets. Uttarakhand Congress leaders will meet Rahul Gandhi soon."

A member of the screening committee toldthat there has been a consensus on about 45 seats. He said that the candidature for the remaining seats is being discussed and the party will take a decision on those seats soon.

Uttarakhand Congress in charge Devendra Yadav said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand in the coming week and after his tour, the party can release the list of candidates.

Assembly polls in Uttrakhand are slated for early this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

