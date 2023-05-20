U'khand CM Dhami takes part in BJP state working committee meeting to prepare for Lok Sabha polls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's

U'khand CM Dhami takes part in BJP state working committee meeting to prepare for Lok Sabha polls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's State Working Committee meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today.

The meeting held at the Survey Auditorium in Dehradun's Hathibarkala has been called for discussions regarding the state's Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats.

The countrywide Mass Contact Campaign, which will start on May 30, is also being discussed at this conference.

Earlier in January 2023, Uttarakhand CM attended the BJP's State Working Committee meeting at Raiwala (Dehradun).

The two-day meeting which started on January 29 was called for brainstorming on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the local body polls in Uttarakhand.

BJP's State in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma along with state president Mahendra Bhatt and all the prominent leaders of the party were present in this meeting of the two-day state working committee.

In the meeting, discussions on forming the Shashakta Mandal, active booth and Panna Committee were held.

