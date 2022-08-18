Ukraine expects missile attacks in Kiev on its Independence Day

Kiev, Aug 18 Ukraine is bracing itself for Russian missile attacks on the capital Kiev on its Independence Day on August 24, Presidential adviser Oleksii Arestovych has said.

"However, this will not change the military situation. Rather, it would be a purely emotional gesture to kill more civil and spoil our holiday," Arestovych was quoted as saying dpa news agency.

He assured, however, that Ukraine could also ruin the day for the Russ and recalled the series of recent explosions in Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

"In case of an attack, it will be much worse for them there," he said.

Russian troops meanwhile have made minor gains in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor