Ukraine gets $37.4 bn aid from Jan-Nov

Kiev, Dec 6 Ukraine received $37.4 billion financial aid from January-November this year, sources in the government said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country got about $11 billion as grants in the period, with the US, Germany, Spain, Finland and Ireland being the largest donors, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine received 2 billion dollars in financing in November itself, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine received 32.1 billion dollars in international financial support last year.

The aid is being extended to Ukraine in pursuit of its security, economic, and humanitarian interests.

Russia launched full scale Ukraine invasion in February, 2022.

