Ukraine gets $4.6bn in foreign aid in Aug
By IANS | Published: August 31, 2022 01:24 PM 2022-08-31T13:24:05+5:30 2022-08-31T13:35:15+5:30
Kiev, Aug 31 Ukraine received $4.6 billion in international aid in August, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.
Ukraine is expected to get $1.5 billion in grant aid from the US in September, and macro-financial assistance from the European Union in September or early October, Xinhua news agency quoted Marchenko as saying.
On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance program.
In August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.
Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, Ukraine has received $17 billion in aid from its partners, according to the Finance Ministry.
