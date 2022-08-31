Ukraine gets $4.6bn in foreign aid in Aug

By IANS | Published: August 31, 2022 01:24 PM 2022-08-31T13:24:05+5:30 2022-08-31T13:35:15+5:30

Kiev, Aug 31 Ukraine received $4.6 billion in international aid in August, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said. Ukraine ...

Ukraine gets $4.6bn in foreign aid in Aug | Ukraine gets $4.6bn in foreign aid in Aug

Ukraine gets $4.6bn in foreign aid in Aug

Next

Kiev, Aug 31 Ukraine received $4.6 billion in international aid in August, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

Ukraine is expected to get $1.5 billion in grant aid from the US in September, and macro-financial assistance from the European Union in September or early October, Xinhua news agency quoted Marchenko as saying.

On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance program.

In August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, Ukraine has received $17 billion in aid from its partners, according to the Finance Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Kiev Kiev Serhiy marchenko union European Commission Xinhua Union minister of health Union minister for health Justice commission State health directorate The european commission General union budget Office of the central commission for foreign affairs