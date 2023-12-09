Ukraine in 'mortal danger' without western countries' aid: Olena Zelenska

Kiev, Dec 9 Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has said that people in her country are in "mortal danger" of being left to die if aid extended by Western countries to fight Russia is not continued, the media reported.

Her comments come a day after the Republican Senators in the US blocked a key aid bill which would have provided $60 billion.

"If the world gets tired, they will simply let us die," Zelenska said in an interview on BBC's 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'.

In the interview that will be telecast on Sunday, Zelenska expressed grave concern over delay in funding.

The First Lady said: "We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.

"And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die."

The first lady continued: "It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade.

"It is a matter of life for us. Therefore, it hurts to see that."

The UK has also been urging the politicians in the US to agree a deal for Ukraine and not to give the Russian President Vladimir Putin a "Christmas present" by blocking financial support to Kiev.

