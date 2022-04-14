Ukraine internally relocates more than 250 enterprises

Kiev, April 14 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that his government has relocated more than 250 enterprises from the conflict-affected areas to safer places inside the country, the cabinet's press service reported.

Out of these companies, 121 are already fully operational in the new location, Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

Another 430 manufacturing companies will move their facilities to safer regions with the government assistance soon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Shmyhal.

Besides, the government has allocated some 200 million hryvnias (about $6.8 million) to employers who hire internally displaced persons, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine started a major programme to relocate its enterprises amid the conflict with Russia in mid-March.

The UN has estimated that more than 7 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine due to the war.

