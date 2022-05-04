Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26

Kiev, May 4 The death toll from a road accident in Ukraine's western Rivne region has risen to 26, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a Telegram post, the Ministry added that 12 other people were injured on Tuesday in a collision on the Kiev-Chop highway near the village of Sytne, where a passenger bus with 34 people on board, a minibus and a fuel truck collided and caught fire.

One vehicle attempting to overtake another caused the accident, according to a preliminary investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

