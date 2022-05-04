Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26
By IANS | Published: May 4, 2022 04:06 PM2022-05-04T16:06:05+5:302022-05-04T16:30:51+5:30
Kiev, May 4 The death toll from a road accident in Ukraine's western Rivne region has risen to ...
Kiev, May 4 The death toll from a road accident in Ukraine's western Rivne region has risen to 26, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
In a Telegram post, the Ministry added that 12 other people were injured on Tuesday in a collision on the Kiev-Chop highway near the village of Sytne, where a passenger bus with 34 people on board, a minibus and a fuel truck collided and caught fire.
One vehicle attempting to overtake another caused the accident, according to a preliminary investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app