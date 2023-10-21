Ukraine spends over $28 bn on defence this year: PM

Kiev, Oct 21 As Russia continues its war against Kiev, the Ukrainian government spent more than $28 billion to cover the country's defence needs this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Out of the sum, $18.66 billion was used to pay salaries for military personnel, and some $9.55 billion to purchase military equipment, armor, ammunition, and other defence industry products, Xinhua news agency quoted Shmyhal as saying.

The defence sector, he said, was Ukraine's budget priority in the first nine months of this year, followed by social programs and healthcare.

Next year, Ukraine will direct "all possible resources" to support defense and security forces, Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's draft budget for 2024 envisages that next year the country will allocate at least $46 billion, or 21.6 per cent of its GDP, for defence.

