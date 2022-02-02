Ukraine, UK, Poland to set up tripartite alliance: Zelensky

Kiev, Feb 2 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that his country will set up a new tripartite alliance with the UK and Poland, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"We are creating a new format of political cooperation in Europe between Ukraine, Great Britain, and Poland," Zelensky told the parliament.

Later in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Facebook that the new alliance is aimed at boosting the cooperation between the three countries in such areas as security, trade, investment and energy, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Kuleba, the new format is part of Ukraine's foreign policy strategy of creating small alliances.

Ukraine and Poland are already cooperating within the Lublin Triangle alliance that also includes Lithuania. Last year, Ukraine also set up the Associated Trio with Georgia and Moldova.

