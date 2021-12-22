Ukrainian President says ready to implement Minsk agreements

Kiev, Dec 22 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kiev is ready to implement the Minsk agreements designed to end the conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

"We even wrote 10 steps on how to get it done very quickly. It is a complex document. It is 10 steps involving the Normandy format and the USA," he said during a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, reported Xinhua, citing Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Zelensky said that Kiev has already submitted the 10-step plan on implementing the Minsk agreements to the US, France, Germany and Russia.

At the same time, he expressed his readiness to negotiate with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict in Donbas.

The Minsk agreements, reached in September 2014 and February 2015 respectively, outline the steps needed to end the conflict between government troops and armed groups in Donbas, which has left some 14,000 dead since April 2014.

The documents envisage a ceasefire, a withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the demarcation line, a prisoner exchange and local elections, among other measures.

