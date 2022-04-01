Ukrainian women in Delhi appeal to Indians not to trust 'Russian propaganda'

New Delhi, April 1 A group of Ukrainian women gathered at a park here on Friday, urging the people of India not to trust the "alleged propaganda" spread by Russia.

"We have gathered to make an appeal to the Indian citizens and rather to the whole world to not to trust the Russian propaganda against the Ukrain," Elina, a Ukrainian national, told .

As many as six women had gathered at the Lodhi garden in the city with a Ukraine flag.

The silent march by the Ukrainian women comes at a time when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and apprised him about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified from February 24 after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine.

Since then, the war has continued between the two countries with full force.

"Ukraine is a peaceful country and we never violated any country's border. It is a multi-cultured peaceful nation with people of different nationalities residing there. Even our Army consists of people from different cultures. So it is not just Ukrain are fighting the Russian offensive, we all stand together against them (Russ)," Elina said.

When asked as to why the Ukrainian nationals gathered on the day when Lavrov is in Delhi, she said, "Certainly it is the significance but we do not want to send a message to him. They cannot be influenced."

Another Ukrainian woman, Marina Akram, who was also part of the gathering, accused Russia of creating a severe humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"They have razed a whole city Mariupol down to the ground. It was a city of millions. Now there is no food, no water," she told .

Lavrov, who left for Russia after meeting Prime Minister Modi, said his country's aim in Ukraine is to deprive the Kiev regime from building the capacity to pose any threat to Moscow.

Addressing reports on the ongoing crisis, the Russian Foreign Minister added: "You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kiev regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia."

About India's foreign policy, Lavrov said they are "characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners".

About India playing a bigger role in the Ukraine crisis, he added: "India is an important and serious country. If India plays that role that provides resolution, India as our common partner... we are for the security guarantee of Ukraine.... The West has ignored its responsibility.... If India is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems... can support such a process."

