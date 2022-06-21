UN chief condemns civilian massacre in Ethiopia's Oromia region

United Nations, June 21 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the weekend massacre of civil in Ethiopia's Oromia region, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General condemns the reported killing of scores of civil in Oromia this weekend," added Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for Guterres, on Monday.

"He reiterates his call for all hostilities to stop and for all actors to ensure the protection of civil."

Dujarric said the Secretary-General urged the Ethiopian government to take urgent steps toward resolving the conflict in Oromia peacefully, Xinhua news agency reported.

Published reports said officials counted more than 200 bodies in Tole village following the weekend attack. They blamed the atrocities on the Oromo Liberation Army, which denied the accusation. It said government forces slaughtered the civil.

The attack occurred in Ethiopia's largest region. Oromia stretches across Ethiopia from Sudan to Somalia at its furthest points and is south of the Afar and Amhara regions. The two regions are adjacent to the northernmost region of war-torn Tigray.

In recent years, armed attacks and deadly clashes in parts of Oromia have left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. The clashes are partly over longstanding claims to power and land resources.

