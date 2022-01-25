UN Chief urges Burkinabes to exercise restraint after coup

United Nations (New York), Jan 25 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all actors in Burkina Faso to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue after the country's Army deposed the President in West Africa's latest coup.

The UN Chief "strongly condemns any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms" and "calls on the coup leaders to lay down their arms," according to a statement on Monday attributed to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres also urged the coup leaders to "ensure the protection of the physical integrity of the President and of the institutions of Burkina Faso," the statement said.

Burkina Faso's Army said on Monday it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the country's borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

