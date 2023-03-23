UN envoy urges re-engagement on negotiations to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

United Nations, March 23 UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland has called on parties concerned to re-engage on meaningful negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Wednesday, Wennesland briefed the Security Council on the UN Secretary-General's latest report on the implementation of resolution 2334, covering the period from December 8, 2022, to March 13, 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resolution, adopted by the Security Council in December 2016, calls on Israel to "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem", among others.

Nevertheless, during the latest reporting period, settlement activities continued, Wennesland told the Security Council via a video link.

"Unfortunately, daily violence increased significantly during the reporting period," he said, adding that negative trends on the ground that are imperiling the two-state solution continued.

Wennesland said he was "deeply disturbed" by the intensifying cycle of violence that threatens to plunge Palestin and Israelis deeper into deadly crisis, while further eroding hope for a political solution.

"It is critical to de-escalate the situation and move toward re-establishing a political horizon," he said.

The UN envoy reaffirmed commitment to supporting Palestin and Israelis to resolve the conflict and end the occupation in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements in pursuit of the vision of two states.

He noted that there is no substitute for a legitimate political process that will resolve the core issues driving the conflict.

"Efforts to manage the conflict are not a substitute for real progress towards resolving it," Wennesland said.

"I urge Israelis, Palestin, regional states and the broader international community to take steps to re-engage on meaningful negotiations and, ultimately, peace."

The UN envoy's call comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the Palestin in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that have been going on since the beginning of this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor