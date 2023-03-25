UN prepares for humanitarian response as rainy season comes early in Somalia

United Nations, March 25 The world body is readying itself in response to flooding as the rainy season in Somalia comes early.

The rainy season, which normally runs from April to June, made an early start this year, bringing heavy rains in some parts of the country, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday.

"According to our partners on the ground, flash floods have killed 14 people, displaced thousands and destroyed properties. Several displacements sites have also been inundated, raising concerns about living conditions in overcrowded settlements and inadequate shelters," OCHA added.

The rains come amid disease outbreaks, including cholera, which are likely to increase due to the risk of people drinking contaminated water and lack of sanitation and hygiene services, it warned as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

