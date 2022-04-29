UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Karachi University

United Nations, April 29 The Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the University of Karachi in Pakistan, which led to the deaths of three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani and several injuries.

In a press statement, the members of the Council on Thursday condemned in the strongest terms Tuesday's heinous and cowardly terrorist attack, which was claimed by the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army, Xinhua news agency reported.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the press statement.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all states to cooperate actively with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

