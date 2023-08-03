UN warns of economic downturn in S.Sudan amid Sudan conflict

Juba, Aug 3 The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has warned of an economic downturn in South Sudan amid the crisis in Sudan.

Nicholas Haysom, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UNMISS, on Wednesday stressed that an attack on the oil pipeline that transports South Sudan's oil to the international market through Port Sudan will cripple the economy of South Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are acutely aware that one of the great dangers that South Sudan faces is that there will be an attack on the oil pipeline, which would have an almost immediate impact on the economy of South Sudan," Haysom told journalists at a press conference in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

"South Sudan is really not in a position to withstand another significant shock. So far, that hasn't happened, but it gives a real particular interest to South Sudan to do whatever it can to ensure peace," he added.

Haysom called for the restoration of peace in Sudan as soon as possible, warning that the crisis will potentially exacerbate the economic and humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

He said the UN is concerned about the situation in Sudan, stressing that it has a spillover effect on South Sudan, making it more difficult for the country to tackle critical issues, including economic and humanitarian challenges.

Haysom called on the international community to support South Sudan in dealing with the crisis as a result of the Sudan conflict, noting that the crisis has led to skyrocketing food prices in South Sudan as more than 201,000 people have fled the war.

"Food crisis has increased, reducing the ability of the vulnerable households to access food to meet basic requirements, while reduced cross border trade has led to a localised scarcity of food commodities," he added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor