Unemployment has shown a dip in Assam, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 15 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the unemployment in the state has come down.

He said this while speaking on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"In the past, Assam had 22 lakh unemployed people. I can now confidently state that the numbers have significantly decreased," Sarma said.

He told the House during his speech that the state's unemployment rate has decreased to 12,36,299 individuals.

Speaking of his poll promise in the 2021 assembly election in the state, Sarma said 1 lakh jobs will be provided to the unemployed youth in Assam by the end of May.



