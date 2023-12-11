UNGA set to hold emergency meeting on Gaza tomorrow

United Nations, Dec 11 The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza, a top official confirmed.

"President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, has just informed member states that he will convene the 45th plenary meeting of the tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, Dec. 12," Francis's spokesperson Monica Grayley said late Sunday.

Egypt and Mauritania formally requested a meeting, citing the General Assembly Resolution 377 "Uniting for Peace" in their letter to the UNGA president.

The "Uniting for Peace" resolution gives the Assembly power to take up matters of international peace and security when the Security Council is unable to act due to unanimity among its five permanent members who have the veto power.

The letter highlighted the urgency of holding such a meeting after a Security Council draft resolution on Gaza ceasefire was vetoed by the US on December 8.

The resolution, drafted by the UAE and backed by about 100 countries, called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Thirteen of the 15 Security Council members voted in favour, while the UK Britain abstained and the US voted against it.

