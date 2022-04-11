Unified MCD: Babus to manage civic body till polls

New Delhi, April 11 After re-unification of the three Delhi Municipal Corporations, bureaucrats will be managing the affairs of the civic body till the elections, sources said on Monday.

The current term of the three bodies, with 272 wards under them, expires between May 18 and 22 this year.

Under the act, that created a single MCD, recently passed in Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs, had put up an option to appoint an officer of its own choice to manage affairs of the unified corporation till elections are held.

The unified corporation will see a reduction in the number of nominated members, fix the mayor's tenure to a minimum of five years, and provide for direct funds from the Centre, the sources said.

Then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had trifurcated the corporations for better management of civic affairs but the decision did not turn out very well.

