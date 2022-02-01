Union Budget disappointing for Bihar, says JD-U's Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Feb 1 NDA constituent Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday expressed its disappointment with the Union Budget 2022-23.

JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha called it a "disappointing Budget".

"We have a long standing demand for special status of Bihar and expecting that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would say something on it but unfortunately, she completely ignored it," he said.

"The Union Budget has been beneficial for developed states but it has nothing for poor states like Bihar. Our state needs financial support from the Centre for its development," he added.

Kushwaha's statement also hinted that the tussle between the JD-U and BJP will intensify in the coming days.

