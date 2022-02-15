Union minister challenges KCR for debate on performance of Modi govt

Hyderabad, Feb 15 Union Minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday challenged Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for a debate on the performance of the Narendra Modi government during the last seven years.

Kishan Reddy said he was ready for an open debate with the chief minister at Gun Park in the presence of senior journalists.

Addressing a news conference here, the BJP leader took strong exception to KCR's allegation that the Modi government has done nothing in the last seven years. Claiming that the government has many achievements to its credit during the period, he said he was ready to prove this during the debate.

Kishan Reddy, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad, hit back at KCR for what he calls objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was spewing venom against the Prime Minister out of frustration. "The language used by KCR is unbecoming of a chief minister," he said.

On KCR's assertion that he will drive out the BJP from the country, the BJP leader remarked that no force on earth can do this. He said the BJP would continue to remain a strong political force even if it loses power tomorrow.

The central minister condemned KCR's statement demanding proof of surgical strikes carried out on Pakistan in 2016 after the terrorist attack on Army camp at Uri.

Kishan Reddy said the chief minister's remarks were detrimental to the security and integrity of the country. "He has insulted the martyrs, demoralized our brave Army and hurt the sentiments of families of those who made the supreme sacrifice," he said, adding that even Pakistan does not use such language.

He claimed that Pakistan and all the countries confirmed surgical strikes. He said even the terror group which was targetted admitted that they came under attack.

"We don't need KCR's certificate. There is no need to give proof to him. People know this," he said

The central minister dismissed KCR's allegation that there is communal disharmony in the country under Modi rule. He claimed that during the last seven years incidents of communal riots have come down while the activities of ISI and terror groups were under control.

Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR is frustrated due to the defeat of TRS in Huzurabad by-election and urged intellectuals and people to understand this. He said the TRS chief could not digest the defeat in the bypoll and hence was making baseless allegations against the BJP government.

The BJP leader said that the TRS leader does not like anybody criticising or questioning him. "He wants people to be his servants and continue his dynastic rule," Kishan Reddy said.

