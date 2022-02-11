Unnao Dalit woman died of strangulation: Autopsy report

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 11 The autopsy report of the Dalit woman whose decomposed body was found in a farmhouse, has revealed that she was strangulated.

The post-mortem report also showed that her neck was broken.

The woman had gone missing two months ago and her body was finally recovered on Thursday in Unnao.

The victim's mother has alleged that former minister Fateh Bahadur Singh's son, Rajol Singh, was behind the murder.

The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has slammed Akhilesh Yadav since the former chief minister belonged to Samajwadi Party and has accused him of protecting the guilty.

He tweeted: "Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, the body of a Dalit girl was found in the field of an SP leader. Her mother was pleading in front of your car, but you did not listen to her and protected the leader. In the new SP (govt), you will forgive all crimes of SP leaders and leave no stone unturned to ensure the guilty are not punished."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also lashed out at the Samajwadi Party over the issue.

She tweeted: "The recovery of the buried dead body of a Dalit girl in an SP leader's field in Unnao district is very sad and a serious matter. The family had been suspecting the SP leader in the abduction and murder of the girl. The state government should immediately take strict action against the culprits and get justice for the victim's family."

The woman had been missing for two months and her mother had lodged a missing complaint on December 8.

However, the police allegedly did not take the matter seriously, and on January 24, the mother jumped in front of Akhilesh Yadav's car in Lucknow.

When the matter came up in the media, the police sent Rajol Singh to jail. He was questioned, but the missing woman could not be traced. Later, based on evidence, the police found the girl's body on Thursday.

