'Unprecedented things happening in Kerala': Vijayan slams Guv for praising RSS

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 In a point to point rejoinder to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday night slammed him for turning the Raj Bhavan into a hub of political activism and for glorifying the RSS.

"Unprecedented things are happening in Kerala as we all saw a press meeting in Raj Bhavan... such a thing is happening in Kerala for the first time and perhaps in the country also. There are times when differences of opinion between the state government and Governor arise and when it happens, then are accepted ways to address such.

"Constitution is the backbone in a democracy and the Governor is the Constitutional head, while the executive is the elected government. The Constitution is very clear on the powers of the Governor and the Sarkaria Commission also states very clearly what the powers of the Governor is," said Vijayan.

It was on Monday that Khan went hammer and tongs against Vijayan, alleging that the latter even went to the extent of requesting him to appoint a Vice Chancellor of his choice at his home town in Kannur.

Rebutting each and every aspect which Khan had raised, Vijayan praised renowned historian Irfan Habib, and also Kannur Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran.

"Of, late Khan has time and again been referring to the incident that occurred at the Indian History Congress (held in Kannur three years back). 92-year-old hugely popular historian Irfan Habib took part and Khan calls him a 'goonda'. All know how Habib has been hunted and haunted by the Sangh Parivar forces for long as he has all along staunchly opposed their way of tinkering with the educational system including the curriculum. Likewise, Ravindran also has been strongly opposing saffronisation of Universities and quit as Member-Secretary of the Indian Council of Historical Research," he said.

Vijayan claimed that the game plan of the RSS is to make universities into a political laboratory and the role of the Governor is to appoint Vice Chancellors first and then bring in the Sangh Parivar activists into the Universities.

"In some states the respective Governors have not signed laws appointing Chief Ministers as the Chancellor of Universities and this is done to ensure that the Hindutva agenda can be implemented, if the Governor retains it (the power)," he said.

When it was pointed out that Khan told the media that he will soon reach out to the people, Vijayan replied: " You never know, he (Khan) might be fielded by the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Kerala and if that's the case, then it's fine."

Asked what favours he sought from Khan as claimed by him, Vijayan said: "I have not taken favours from anyone and it's not proper on my part to say what all things were discussed between us when we met."

Vijayan also categorically said that the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will not be implemented in Kerala and said the first signs of the Centre taking it up again was reported when Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the West Bengal BJP leaders that after the Covid booster does is given to all, the CAA issue will be taken up again.

"Perhaps it's that what Khan is now often raking the Indian History Congress incident, because the protest that took place at the venue was when the anti-CAA protests was at its peak," he added.

