Unsealed filing details items recovered from Mar-a-Lago raid

Washington, Sep 3 A filing unsealed by a US federal judge listed items that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized on August 8 from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The inventory included government documents with secret classification markings; documents and photographs without a classification marking; documents with confidential, secret, and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners, among other items, reports Xinhua news agency.

The records were unsealed by a court order amid a review of Trump's request to appoint a third-party "special master" to go through the seized materials.

The former President has denied any wrongdoing and claimed all documents taken by FBI agents were declassified.

The FBI raid had sparked outrage among Republican lawmakers and conservative media.

The probe agency claimed it had "probable cause" that warranted a raid, as the bureau believed it would find "evidence of obstruction", a crime in the US, at Trump's residence.

Trump's legal team said the search was too broad and noted that agents whisked away the former President's passports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor