UP an example of unity in diversity: Prez Kovind

Lucknow, June 6 President Ram Nath Kovind has said that Uttar Pradesh is a vibrant example of unity in diversity.

Addressing the special joint sitting of Uttar Pradesh state legislature, organised to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' year in Lucknow on Monday, the President said that the social, cultural, economic and geographical diversity of the state makes democracy stronger.

He said that he is confident that Uttar Pradesh will soon become a one-trillion-dollar economy and the recent Ground Breaking Ceremony was a testimony of this.

The President said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar rightly said the seeds of Indian democracy were not brought from the western world, but its clear examples are found in the Sanghas of Buddha times.

He said Kaushambhi and Shravasti were flourishing democracies in the ancient world.

The President said it was heartening to see the current legislature representing various sections of the society.

He said the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly has 47 women members which is a welcome sign, but the representation of women in legislature must be enhanced further.

The President lauded the state for being the largest producer of foodgrains. He further said the state is also the largest producer of mango, sugarcane, potato and milk. He said the infrastructure has improved in recent years and Prime Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have provided stability to the political system.

This was the second address to the joint sitting of Uttar Pradesh legislature by the President. In January 2013, President Pranab Mukherjee had addressed the state Legislature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor