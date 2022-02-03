UP Assembly Election 2022: BJP to bring 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' in UP if the party voted into power says, Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that his party will bring 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' in UP if the BJP comes into power in the state, "After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' is prevalent in UP...Jab Hoga Kanoon ka Shaasan Tab Karega Vikas Yoga Asana...Law & order so better that 83/84 of Yoga Aasans being done by development...We left 'Sirsasana' for Opposition" he said.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit said, "Whenever Congress government came, there were always allegations of corruption against them. Even some of their ministers have gone to jail for corruption but in our government, no one can dare to accuse any of our ministers of corruption."

Rajnath Singh is the star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



