UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh has four yaar 'Gunda', terrorists, corrupt people, and mafia

BJP leader Anurag Thakur in a press conference on UP elections slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said "Akhilesh has four 'yaar' (friends) in 'Gunda' (goons), terrorists, corrupt people, and mafia."

In the same conference, he earlier said "We have asked many questions to Akhilesh Yadav during these four voting phases, his party's candidates list has 'jail wale bail wale' people but he is completely silent on them."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.