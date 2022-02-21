UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh won't be able to cross even 100 after seven phases: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Banda UP slammed Akhilesh Yadav and said, "Akhilesh won't be able to cross even 100 after seven phases. On 10th March (counting of votes) he'll say 'EVM bewafa hai'. He'll lose from Karhal too. SP's 'Gunda raj', 'mafia raj' and collusion with terrorists will not be accepted by people."

Earlier, after the comment of Yogi on SP that the family of 2008, Ahmedabad blast convicts supports Akhilesh Yadav, now BJP leader Anurag Thakur has taken a dig over it and said, "When it comes to terrorism, BJP's attitude & mindset has always been of zero tolerance. SP takes the stand of complete protection, on terrorism. If I speak about Ahmedabad serial blast, people died, got injured but it had direct links to SP leaders in UP."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.