UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav ask EC to take action on EVM's error

Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet asked EC to take action on EVM malfunctioning he wrote "There is an appeal and expectation from the Election Commission that wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or deliberately slowing down of polling, it should immediately take appropriate action at those polling stations.

"Smooth and fair voting is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission," he added.

चुनाव आयोग से अपील है और साथ ही ये अपेक्षा है कि जहां भी EVM ख़राब होने या जानबूझकर मतदान धीमे कराए जाने के आरोप लग रहे हैं, उन मतदान केंद्रों पर वो तत्काल यथोचित कार्रवाई करे।



‘सुचारू और निष्पक्ष मतदान’ चुनाव आयोग की सबसे बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है।@ECISVEEPpic.twitter.com/FK6nab7i52 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2022

Earlier, today after UP's additional chief election officer BD Ram Tiwari informed about technical errors, he said "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places, those EVMs are being replaced."

Responding to the same SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raised several questions against glitches over EVMs and said "There were several reports that EVM was not functioning properly, voting was stopped for hours and people had to wait in order to cast their votes. The preparation for a fair election should have been done by Election Commission to ensure smooth voting."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.



