UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav is all set to file his nomination from Karhal ahead of UP polls

Akhilesh Yadav is all set to file his nomination from Karhal, sharing this news he took his Twitter to handle and said, "This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country! Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking. Defeat negative politics, remove it too!! Jai Hind"

Earlier, Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from Karhal seat in Mainpuri. Before this SP chief said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people." The close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.