UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav postpones his Rampur visit due to bad weather

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur visit has been postponed due to bad weather. Yadav was scheduled to visit Rampur to campaign for party candidates Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam but now it got postponed because of bad weather, the party tweeted that "The programs of national president Akhilesh Yadav in Rampur have been postponed due to bad weather. The fresh dates for the same will be announced soon."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bijnor was also canceled due to bad weather. After which he address the voters of Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha on Monday through the 'Jan Chaupal' program in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



