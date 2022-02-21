UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav refuses to reply on Yogi's Ahmedabad attack remark

Yogi earlier made a sensational remark on SP for Ahmedabad attack, he said, "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict’s father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give a clarification & apologize before the public."

Refusing to reply on this now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Why should I give an explanation? Central agencies should investigate, I sit in the Lok Sabha where big leaders & ministers sit. The public has shocked BJP (with their votes), so you will see many such statements further as well."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.