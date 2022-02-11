UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Azam Khan's remark, says BJP lies a lot

Taking a jibe at BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav replied to BPJ leader comment on Azam Khan the SP leader who is in jail, Akhilesh Yadav said Azam Khan is in jail for building a university, a Union minister's son is out on bail in a case who tried to kill the farmers, he was referring to the BJP leader Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also mocks that this is the "new India" of the BJP.

He also claimed that voting in Uttar Pradesh's first phase has clearly indicated that BJP will lose this election. "Even if the BJP performs 700 squats, the farmers will not forgive the party," Yadav said.

"Azam Khan was also sent to jail on false charges Cases of buffalo theft chicken theft and theft of books were lodged against him. But the man who crushed farmers under the wheels of a jeep has come out of jail. This is the new India of the BJP" said Yadav.

"The man who built a university for you fought for your rights and honor, was sent to jail. And the man who crushed farmers using a jeep has been sent out of jail. Nowhere in the world, farmers have been crushed by a jeep. But since the Uttar Pradesh polls are here, he has got bail and is out" he added.

He also accused BJP of lying, he said "BJP leaders lie a lot. The first time they had lied was during demonetization when they had said the move will curtail corruption Corruption could not be curtailed, but it doubled during the double-engine government."