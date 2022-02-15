UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah addresses public meeting in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh

While addressing the public meeting in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Two-phase elections have ended in Uttar Pradesh. In both the phases of elections, the gap between SP and BSP is getting cleared. BJP is fast moving towards 300 seats."

HM Shri @AmitShah addresses public meeting in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/xxOUsXtwVL — BJP (@BJP4India) February 15, 2022

Assuring BJP's win he said, "From Saharanpur to Agra, the BJP is winning everywhere and the third phase is also starting from here."

Talking about his party's work in UP during Covid norms, he said "Modi ji did the work of giving 5 kg food grains free every month to 80 crores of the country and 15 crores of UP."

Slamming SP and BSP's government, Shah said "SP-BSP ran the government in Uttar Pradesh for 15 years, gas connection did not reach any poor house."

"When the BJP government came into power Modi ji did the work of giving gas connections to 1.67 lakh mothers and sisters of UP" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.