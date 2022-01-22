UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah arrives in Kairana for door-to-door campaigning

Amit Shah arrives in Kairana for door-to-door campaigning ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the reports were doing rounds that ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be undertaking a door-to-door campaign in Shamli, Meerut, and Kairana today. He will also be interacting with party workers to ramp up campaigning ahead of the polls.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



