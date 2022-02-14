UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah hits back at oppositions in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah is addressing the public rally at Mauranipur in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. During his speech, he slammed the oppositions and said "These familial parties are a blot on the democracy of the country and the world. This familyist cannot do any good for Uttar Pradesh and the country."

HM Shri Amit Shah addresses public meeting at Mauranipur in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/Rj5ztY3t8M — BJP (@BJP4India) February 14, 2022

Taking a jibe at the opposition he said "There is a Congress party Jawahar Lal Ji, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and next God knows who Gandhi. Can these people do good to the country? Mulayam Singh went to Uttar Pradesh, did not find anyone else, made his son sit and divided the whole of UP."

Talking about Yogi's work in UP he said "Akhilesh ji captured the land of poor from goons and mafia in 5 years. Yogi Adityanath ji vacated a land worth Rs 2000 crore by running a bulldozer. Akhilesh ji made 45 people of his family sit on different posts. Modi ji took 45 schemes to your doorstep."



Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.