UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah is likely to hold meeting with party leaders in UP

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kairana on Saturday and hold a meeting with local party leaders ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Yesterday on Thursday the reports were coming that Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Meerut on Friday to hold meetings for the UP candidates' list which is recently been declared by BJP and he is also expected to meet Jaat leaders from the state.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.