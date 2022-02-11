UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah launches his attack on SP in Bareilly

Launching his attack on oppositions Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh said, "There were three big names in Uttar Pradesh - one of them was Azam Khan. Tell me where is he today? The second was Ateeq Ahmad. Where is he now? The third was Mukhtar Ansari. Where is he today? Akhilesh is asking for votes, they are not going to get anything."

He also stated the reason why not vote SP in the UP assembly polls he said, "But if SP comes to power, then will these three continue to be in jail? It is BJP alone that puts mafia behind bars. No one else can do this."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.