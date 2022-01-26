UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah reaches residence of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma to meet Jat leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches residence of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma to meet Jat leaders from western UP ahead of UP elections.

Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches residence of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on the occasion of #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/eELELAcJTe — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Earlier we reported that ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhat leaders of West UP in Delhi today. As the Jhat community has the biggest population in West UP, the BJP wants to attract voters with their influencing leaders.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.