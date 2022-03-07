UP Assembly Elections 2022: Apna Dal President Anupriya Patel cast her vote from Mirzapur district

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal), National President, Anupriya Patel cast her vote in Mirzapur district ahead of seventh phase assembly polls.

Anupriya Patel is an Indian politician from the state of Uttar Pradesh belonging to the Apna Dal party currently serving as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India since from 7 July 2021. She represents Mirzapur in Lok Sabha since 2014.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. Today on 7th March the state is undergoing its seventh phase which covers, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Sonbhadra.