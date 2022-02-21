UP Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to address a rally in UP today, at 12 pm

Ahead of the assembly elections in the remaining phases of UP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is going to address the public rally in Ramnagar, Barabanki at 12 pm today. The party on its official handle shared this news, which states "UP's Rann - Kejriwal's Pledge! Tomorrow AAP National Convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Mr @ArvindKejriwal will address huge public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow, and Barabanki."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.